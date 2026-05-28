More beaches deemed unsafe to swim in Seattle

Two more Seattle beaches have been deemed unsafe for swimming.

Matthews Beach Park and Pritchard Island Beach could make swimmers sick, Seattle Parks stated in an X post Wednesday. Officials found high levels of bacteria in the water at the beaches.

Seattle Parks also reminded the public of toxic algae at Green Lake Park. Officials said the lake is unsafe for people and pets.

“Do not swim or water ski. Do not drink lake water. Keep pets and livestock away. Clean fish well, discard guts. Avoid areas of scum when boating,” Seattle Parks stated.

Cyanobacteria species can regulate their buoyancy and often rise to the water’s surface, forming a “surface scum,” according to Public Health — Seattle and King County. When cyanobacteria bloom conditions are good, a lake or pond can change from clear to cloudy and murky within a matter of days.

For your safety, stay out of the water at Matthews Beach Park and Pritchard Beach due to high bacteria levels. Green Lake Park is still closed due to toxic algae. It is recommended that you do not swim or play in the water at these beaches.



For updates: https://t.co/tll86W5cWS pic.twitter.com/I2JiznQjRA — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) May 27, 2026

Seattle to hit 80 degrees amid beach closures

The closures come as temperatures climb. Thursday is forecast to be near 80 degrees, while Tuesday is expected to reach 82 degrees, and Wednesday could see a high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Appreciate the vigilance but it is so sad man- we are only in May and already have multiple beaches closed,” one user commented under Seattle Parks’ X post.

Other beaches closed in King County are Gene Coulon Memorial Beach, Houghton Beach, and Newcastle Beach. All of those beaches are closed due to high bacteria.

To keep up to date with beach closures, visit King County’s website.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

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