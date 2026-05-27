100+ employees face layoffs as heavy machinery company relocates out of WA

A heavy machinery company, Terex, announced last week that it will close its North Bend location and potentially lay off 117 employees.

The company’s aerial parts and logistics facility located at 47010 and 47020 S.E. 144th Street will shutter no later than Nov. 30, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.

The entire facility will be closed, and all 117 employees will be affected, except for team members who accept an offer of employment at another Terex location.

Terex operations leave North Bend, headed to Redmond, Mississippi, and South Carolina

A vast majority of the positions impacted include materials distribution specialists, production specialists, and welders, though the cuts span nearly 25 different job titles.

The closure is the result of the relocation and outsourcing of company operations. The company also aims better to position itself for long-term sustainability and operational efficiency.

North Bend’s activities will be relocated to the existing Terex facilities, including Redmond’s location at 18700 N.E. 65th Street, Southhaven, Mississippi, and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

As a result, impacted team members may be able to relocate to other Terex sites. If an employee declines the company’s offer of alternative employment or placement, the expected date of the first separation will be July 20.

All impacted team members have been notified of their separation dates and that the separation from employment would be permanent. All separations will be finalized by November 30.

Terex builds specialty equipment, such as bucket trucks, ambulances, fire engines, RVs, cranes, and recycling equipment. By the end of 2025, Terex had roughly 10,700 employees, down about 700 from the previous year, according to Stock Analysis.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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