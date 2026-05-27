Both directions of SR 18 closed due to semi-truck, vehicle crash

Both directions of SR 18 are closed due to a collision involving a semi-truck and a vehicle, Eastside Fire and Rescue reported Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews are currently responding to the scene near milepost 21.

“Please be patient while crews care for a single patient,” Eastside Fire and Rescue stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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