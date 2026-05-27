Restaurant burglary leads police to cash with a cache of weapons

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it arrested a man in Thurston County on Tuesday with thousands in stolen cash and weapons.

MCSO says it began around 1 a.m. when the Taylor Station Restaurant in Shelton was burglarized, and $6,000 in cash was stolen.

They say the male suspect was an employee at the time, but is now terminated.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect at his home, where he hid inside a detached garage and refused to come out. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The MCSO says they served a search warrant to locate the stolen property inside the garage. They found numerous firearms, body armor, taser cartridges, loads of ammo, and robbery kits. They also recovered approximately $5,500 of the stolen cash.

The suspect was booked into the Mason County Jail for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for each of the firearms that were located.

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