Why the long face? Horse rescued from trees in Graham

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue (CPFR) was not horsing around Wednesday when they responded to a horse rescue in Graham.

They say a 32-year-old horse, Marge, was unable to free herself after becoming trapped between two trees.

They used a high-point mechanical advantage system and carefully lifted and freed her from the tight space.

Marge suffered a few minor scrapes and scratches.

CPFR says calls like this are a reminder that they help every member of the community, including the four-legged ones.

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