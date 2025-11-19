Arrest made in connection with the murder of two teen brothers in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department (LPD) said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two teen brothers, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

Trequanne Trenelle Wilson-Mason of Lacey was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen in a drive-by on November 14, Lacey police said in a release.

Authorities say Wilson-Mason was arrested at a hotel in Wenatchee and booked in the Thurston County Jail as of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of drive-by shooting, according to LPD.

This is a developing story.

