Lacey community mourns the loss of two teen brothers to gun violence

LACEY, Wash. — The search is ongoing for the person responsible for the shooting deaths of two brothers, 16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen.

The tragic incident from last Friday has sent shockwaves through the Lacey community, prompting a growing memorial at the corner of 24th Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast, where friends and family gather to honor the lives of the Borgen brothers.

“Everybody in the community is shocked by this,” said Joshua Smith of the Savagez Motorcycle Club, which has been actively involved in supporting the memorial efforts, placing signs with messages of hope and change.

“If we don’t provide a strong message that the youth and young adults find culturally responsive and they can take with them, then we are wasting our time,” said Smith.

“He deserves better than this. And what happened is wrong,” said A.J., a close friend of Alex. “That night, Alex had actually called me and told me he was going outside with his brother,” A.J. said.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, previously known as the Uvalde Foundation, put forward a $5,000 reward to help solve the case and is raising funds to support the Borgen family during this difficult time. They also plan to plant two trees in the teens’ honor at their Peace Youth Gun Violence Memorial.

Founder Daniel Chapin shared the following message:

"To the Borgen family: We mourn with you. Your sons are not forgotten. The full weight of our immediate effort is focused on providing you with the financial support you need right now, and we are honored to ensure Alexander and Deven have a beautiful, permanent memorial in the Olympic National Forest. We ask everyone who can to contribute to the fundraiser and share this appeal to help us surround this family with the support and love they deserve.”

Donate to the fundraiser here, and learn more about the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation here.

“If you can only imagine what it’s like to bury one kid, let alone two that young? Just give her grace,” added Bilal Willers of the Savagez Motorcycle Club.

As the investigation continues with no arrests made, the community remains united in support of the Borgen family, determined to keep the memory of Alex and Deven alive.

“We will make your name live on forever. You will never be forgotten. Ever,” said Waylon, a friend of Alex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-456-7795.

