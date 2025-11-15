Reward up to $5,000 issued for information following deaths of two teens in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation has announced a reward up to $5,000 for information after two teen brothers were fatally shot in Lacey.

16-year-old Alexander Borgen and 17-year-old Deven Borgen were shot and killed at around 2 a.m. early Friday morning, according to the Lacey Police Department.

The brothers were shot near 24th Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast in Lacey.

Formerly known as the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation launched the emergency fundraiser to support the boys’ family for funeral costs and general living expenses, the organization announced in a release.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-456-7795.

You can donate to the emergency fundraiser at the link here.

Learn more about the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation linked here.

