2 teen brothers shot and killed in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Two teenagers are dead after a shooting in Lacey, according to emergency responders.

Lacey Fire District 3 confirmed that their crews found two teenage boys lying in the street near the intersection of College Street and 24th Avenue SE at around 2 a.m.

Both teens had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lacey Police Department.

They have been identified as 16-year-old Alexander Borgen of Lacey, and 17-year-old Deven Borgen, of Riainer. The pair are brothers, according to Lacey PD.

“We’ve never had this this close to our neighborhood, I mean, we hear gunfire a lot, but not this close and to be shot and killed right here,” said a neighbor. “That’s why I like it here, it’s peaceful, never had anything like this happen... It’s shocking to see this happening right down the street from my house.”

Lacey police were on the scene all morning investigating, and the road was reopened by 10:45 a.m.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. They did say that the incident appears to be a drive-by.

Lacey police said that this kind of violent crime doesn’t happen in this area often.

If you have any surveillance video south of 24th Ave SE. along College St SE between 1 and 2 a.m., call Sergeant Knigh at 360-456-7795.

