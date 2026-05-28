Zuckerberg superyacht docks in Seattle, same day as Meta announces nearly 1,400 local layoffs

SEATTLE — A superyacht that reportedly belongs to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has docked in Lake Union, coincidentally on the same day his company announced sweeping local layoffs.

The $300 million mega yacht, named Launchpad, arrived in Seattle on Tuesday, just hours after Meta announced more than 1,300 job cuts in King County.

Locals allegedly jeered as the vessel floated through Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood and towards Lake Union.

The 387-foot vessel then moored just a few blocks up from Seattle’s Meta offices, where hundreds of people had just lost their jobs.

Zuckerberg has never publicly confirmed he owns the yacht, but multiple reports link the vessel to the Meta CEO.

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