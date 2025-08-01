Idaho student murders: Bryan Kohberger moved to solitary confinement

KUNA, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger is spending a lot more time alone – and will be for the foreseeable future.

The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) confirmed to KTVB News that he’s been moved to

The news comes about a week after the 30-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

He took a plea deal, admitting he was guilty to avoid the death penalty. Kohberger is now serving four consecutive life sentences.

IDOC says Kohberger now lives in the long-term restrictive housing of J Block in the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Inmates there live in single-person cells, shower every other day, and are allowed one hour of outdoor recreation daily.

Idaho’s Maximum Security Institution opened in November 1989 and houses the state’s “most dangerous and volatile male residents,” according to IDOC’s website.

It holds a maximum of 535 inmates and has a double perimeter fence that’s reinforced with razor wire and an electronic detection system.

Kohberger has not shared a motive for the murders, but police reports recently released paint a picture of what kind of person he is behind bars.

Police spoke with inmates who were with Kohberger in prison while his court proceedings unfolded.

One called him a “f****** weirdo” and another described him as “highly intelligent, but annoying.”

The inmate who found him annoying said Kohberger was constantly washing his hands, and that he never slept at night, opting instead to nap during the day. He also said Kohberger would spend 45 minutes to an hour in the shower.

Idaho’s eight male death row inmates are also housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution— the most notable? Chad Daybell.

He’s Lori Vallow’s husband and is currently on death row after being found guilty for the murders of his first wife Tammy Douglas Daybell, along with Vallow’s kids—7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Vallow was convicted of murdering her children in 2023 and found guilty of killing her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in April of this year.

Last week, she was sentenced to life in prison on two murder conspiracy convictions in Arizona, marking the end of her lengthy legal saga.

