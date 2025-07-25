Kohberger docs: Fellow inmates, Tinder match describe odd interactions with the convicted murderer

MOSCOW, Idaho. — The Moscow Police Department has released over 300 police report files regarding the University of Idaho murders case following Bryan Kohberger’s sentence on Wednesday.

The documents cover follow police response to the quadruple homicide from the moment they got on scene to interviews and tracking down leads.

Kohberger was sentenced on July 23 to four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in their off-campus home on King Road on Nov. 13, 2022.

While Kohberger has not shared a motive or detailed confession, the police reports paint a picture of what he was like before the killings, per the people around him.

A woman came forward after the murders, telling police that she had matched with Kohberger on the dating app Tinder.

She said Kohberger had told her he was a criminology student, and that she had discussed the murder of a friend in her town with him.

“[She] told Kohberger she liked the Rob Zombie Halloween movies. To this, [she] said Kohberger asked what she thought would be the worst way to die,” the police officer wrote in the March 18, 2024 report.

“[She] said she thought it would be a knife. [She] said Kohberger then asked her something to the effect of ‘like a Ka-Bar?’”

A Ka-Bar brand knife sheath was found in the Moscow home following the killings. The knife has never been found.

The woman said Kohberger made her uncomfortable and she stopped talking to him on the app.

Police also spoke with inmates who were with Kohberger in prison while his court proceedings unfolded.

One called him a “f****** weirdo” and another described him as “highly intelligent, but annoying,” according to the police reports.

The inmate who found him annoying said Kohberger was constantly washing his hands, and that he never slept at night, opting instead to nap during the day. He also said Kohberger would spend 45 minutes to an hour in the shower.

The inmate said Kohberger never talked about his crimes, the police report said.

