Seattle weather: Colder temps and rain expected for Memorial Day

Nice evening but changes are afoot

Rain by late morning/afternoon around the Sound and breezy at times Monday

Sharply cooler for Memorial Day

SEATTLE — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low 53

Afternoon High 61

While Sunday was a very nice day, a low-pressure system spinning off the coast will drag a front through the region on Monday. This will bring a sharply cooler day for tomorrow with rain at times (especially by late morning/early afternoon) and chilly breezes.

The rain early on Monday will be at the coast, but a line of rain associated with the front will move onshore through the morning, reaching the Puget Sound region by a few hours either side of midday. As the front moves through, wind gusts of 20-35 mph can be expected.

There could also be a late-day thunderstorm near the coast and in the mountains.

Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

At the Pacific beaches, a High Surf Advisory is in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday, with large crashing waves likely, so stay away from the water and be aware of “sneaker” waves that can run up the beaches much farther than usual.

Rainfall totals of a quarter inch on average can be expected in the lowlands, but more across the Olympic Peninsula.

We’ll see a few showers on Tuesday, but there could also be enough instability for a thunderstorm, too!

Temperatures will warm back to the low 70s in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine.

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