By the numbers: Seattle eyes first ALCS trip since 2001 with Game 5 showdown against Tigers

Despite Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, the Seattle Mariners remain unbeaten in winner-take-all Division Series games, according to the team.

Seattle, which has a 4–1 record when facing series-clinching opportunities, will take on the Tigers in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday night.

The series is tied 2–2.

The game will be televised nationally on FOX, with Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright calling the action and Tom Verducci reporting from the field.

Seattle Sports (710 AM) will carry the local radio broadcast with Rick Rizzs, Aaron Goldsmith and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

ESPN Radio will also air the game.

If the Mariners win, they will advance to the American League Championship Series for the fourth time in franchise history, joining their 1995, 2000 and 2001 playoff runs.

Seattle has never lost an ALDS Game 5.

In 1995, they rallied from a 0–2 deficit to beat the New York Yankees in five games, clinching their first postseason series win.

In 2001, they forced and won a Game 5 against the Cleveland Indians to reach the ALCS against the Yankees.

Four Seattle hitters have recorded three-hit games in the postseason so far — Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez — tying the second-most in franchise playoff history.

Polanco joined Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Jay Buhner as the only Mariners with multi-homer postseason games after hitting two home runs in Game 2.

Raleigh has hit safely in all four ALDS games, going 7-for-16 with four RBIs.

His .316 career postseason average through nine games continues to make him one of Seattle’s most reliable October performers.

Raleigh’s breakout 2025 campaign set several records.

He became the first primary catcher to hit 60 home runs in a season, breaking Salvador Perez’s 2021 record.

He also surpassed Mickey Mantle’s single-season mark for home runs by a switch-hitter (54) and Ken Griffey Jr.’s team record (56).

Raleigh led the majors in home runs and RBIs while ranking among league leaders in OPS and wins above replacement.

Seattle’s starting rotation has carried the team through the series.

George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller have combined for a 2.25 ERA with 20 strikeouts and just five walks over 20 innings.

None has allowed more than two runs, and each has pitched into at least the fifth inning.

Julio Rodríguez’s postseason streak of extra-base hits ended earlier this week, but it was one for the record books — the longest ever by a player 24 or younger.

The 24-year-old star recorded his second 30-home-run, 30-stolen-base season this year and remains the only player in MLB history to begin a career with four straight 20/20 seasons.

His 6.8 WAR ranked fifth among all major league position players in 2025.

Closer Andrés Muñoz has been nearly unhittable in the postseason, pitching four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no baserunners allowed.

He posted a 1.73 ERA and 38 saves during the regular season, joining elite company among Seattle relievers with sub-1.75 ERAs.

Seattle’s dominance at home has been a major advantage.

The Mariners went 51–30 at T-Mobile Park during the regular season and 18–7 in games with more than 40,000 fans.

The team’s ALDS roster includes 17 players with prior playoff experience, including eight from the 2022 roster and three World Series champions — Victor Robles, Luke Jackson and Mitch Garver.

The 2025 Mariners are one of the most balanced offensive teams in baseball, with eight players posting an OPS+ at least 10 percent above league average.

They finished third in the majors in both home runs (238) and stolen bases (161), joining the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays as the only teams in history with 230 or more home runs and 160 or more steals in a single season.

Seattle captured its first AL West Division title since 2001 under first-year full-time manager Dan Wilson, who guided the team to a 90–72 record.

