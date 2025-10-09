No team better than Seattle: Mariners perfect 4-0 in postseason series clinchers

Seattle has never lost a postseason series when on the brink of clinching one, a perfect 4–0 mark, according to historical records.

Here’s how those four series turned out:

In 1995, Seattle defeated the Yankees 3–2 in the AL Division Series.

In 2000, they swept the White Sox 3–0 in the AL Division Series.

In 2001, they beat the Indians 3–2 in the AL Division Series.

In 2022, they swept the Blue Jays 2–0 in the AL Wild Card Series.

Together, those results make them the only team in MLB postseason history with a perfect record when facing elimination in a clinch opportunity.

The Mariners’ postseason drought ended in 2022 after more than two decades without a playoff appearance.

In 2025, they secured a postseason berth again and clinched the AL West title for the first time since 2001, powered by a historic 60-home-run season from catcher Cal Raleigh.

The Mariners face the Tigers in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday.

