No team better than Seattle: Mariners perfect 4-0 in postseason series clinchers

By one measure, the Seattle Mariners hold a remarkable and little-known postseason distinction: they’ve never failed to close out a series when the chance was on the line.
In four separate postseason appearances, each time they entered a game that could win them the series, they came through.
1995: In that year’s American League Division Series, the Mariners edged out the New York Yankees 3–2. Their walk-off “Double” by Edgar Martínez in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 5 remains a legendary moment.
2000: Seattle swept the Chicago White Sox 3–0 in the AL Division Series — no game left to spare.
2001: They won a tight AL Division Series, 3–2 over the Cleveland Indians.
2022: Seattle knocked off Toronto 2–0 in the Wild Card Series, closing out both games in back-to-back fashion.
That perfect 4–0 record — in series-clinching games — is unmatched in major league postseason history.
The Mariners’ postseason drought ended in 2022 after more than two decades without a playoff appearance.
In 2025, they secured a postseason berth again and clinched the AL West title for the first time since 2001, powered by a historic 60-home-run season from catcher Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners face the Tigers in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS on Friday.
