Nobu restaurant and residences are coming to Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nobu is coming to Bellevue.

The luxury brand – created by globally-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro – will open a restaurant and reimagine two luxury residential towers.

The towers at Avenue Bellevue will be transformed into Nobu Bellevue Residences.

According to a news release, the residences will embody Nobu’s design philosophy of ‘understated luxury, blending Japanese minimalism with the warmth and natural textures of the Pacific Northwest.’

NOBU HOSPITALITY Exterior image of Nobu Residences Bellevue Exterior image of Nobu Residences Bellevue (Hand-out/NOBU HOSPITALITY)

“Nobu Residences Bellevue represents an important milestone for our residential growth in the United States,” said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality. “Bellevue continues to emerge as a global city for innovation, culture, and luxury living, making it a natural fit for the Nobu lifestyle. Together with our partners, we are creating a residential experience rooted in thoughtful design, service from the heart, and a strong sense of place.”

The future Nobu restaurant is anticipated to open in 2027.

Matsuhisa is known for his unique take on traditional Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients.

He and De Niro met in the 1980s. De Niro convinced him to open a restaurant in New York, and over the next four decades, they expanded – opening more restaurants, hotels, and residential properties.

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