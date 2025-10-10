How to watch the Mariners game on Friday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are gearing up to play the Detroit Tigers in the final game of the American League Division Series (ALDS) on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Both teams are tied 2-2 in the series, and the winner advances to the American League Championship Series (ALCS)--a step closer to the World Series.

What time is the Mariners game Friday?

First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

Where to watch the Mariners game on TV

If you can’t watch in person, the game will be broadcast on FOX Sports (FS1). You can watch it for free using your TV provider.

You can also watch it on Fubo or Sling TV, both subscription TV services.

Mariners tickets to watch at T-Mobile

Playoff tickets for the final game of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) with the Seattle Mariners v. the Detroit Tigers on Friday night are moving fast, with some seats fetching more than $8,000.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at an extremely wide variety of prices depending on how close each seat is to the action.

After-market ticket sellers have led the charge in providing tickets following the Mariners’ initial sale on Ticketmaster, which sold out within minutes on Sept. 25.

Tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and various other factors.

You can learn more about tips and tricks for getting cheaper tickets here.

If the Mariners advance

Game one of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) will be played in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Game time is TBA.

The winner of the Mariners vs Tigers game will play the Toronto Blue Jays in that series.

The postseason moves to a best-of-seven format in the Championship Series and World Series. The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, 6 and 7.

