Seattle community joins forces to support Garfield High School's prom

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle community joined forces to create a night to remember for students following the tragic shooting at Garfield High School this week.

It’s been a heavy week for so many after 17-year-old Amarr Murphy was shot and killed trying to stop a fight.

“Everything kind of just came to just a screeching halt. Decorations got sent back to the warehouse, snacks got sent back, it was just kind of a mess,” said parent Alicia Spanswick.

Despite the school closure, senior prom would still go on Saturday without the usual setup.

Spanswick felt the students deserved more.

“I know one event isn’t going to make up for all of that. But if we can show them it is worth doing and being here and participating and that people love you and care about you and want you to succeed,” she said.

Little did she know, her Facebook post asking for help would reach the right audience.

“So I was just like started furiously texting all my friends and luckily we just have such a great community trying to see who could be available and who can do things. I just wanted to see if there’s anything I could do,” said event planner Brittnie Wilkinson.

In a matter of hours, local event coordinators, lighting companies, and vendors stepped in to help Garfield’s prom.

“In this moment and when things like this happen, a lot of people feel so helpless. And they don’t know how to give back, how to donate something, how to help in some way,” said Wilkinson.

“Just hearing about Amarr Murphy and he was trying to do something good so today in his honor we just want to do something good,” said event planner Shelly Tolo.

Together, they were able to turn the night into one the students will remember.

