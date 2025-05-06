Over 30 people arrested during UW Pro-Palestinian protest

SEATTLE — At least 32 people were arrested Monday night during a protest at the University of Washington. According to the King County Prosecutors’ Office, all were arrested for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, which is a gross misdemeanor, and not for felony offenses.

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB) around 5 p.m. Monday, and things escalated later in the night after one of the barricades the group put up caught fire.

SUPER UW, the group that organized the protest, told KIRO 7 they were upset about the school’s continued ties with Boeing and how the company paid millions to build the IEB. That same spokesperson went on to say, they want the UW to divest from Boeing, rescind Boeing’s donation, turn the IEB into a different space, and end the persecution and repression of pro-Palestinian students and Palestinians on campus.

“We are having a peaceful protest. We are occupying a building, but we are not endangering anyone. We are treating everyone with respect in this process,” Hal, spokesperson with the group, said.

Five of the 32 protesters arrested made their first court appearance Tuesday. The other 27 arrested will likely make their first court appearance on Wednesday.

UW posted the following statement about Monday’s protest:

Dear UW community,

Late yesterday afternoon, a group identifying themselves as the suspended student organization SUPER UW posted on social media that they were occupying the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building on the Seattle campus and asked for other groups to join them. These groups temporarily occupied and vandalized the building before being arrested by law enforcement officers from UWPD, the Seattle Police Department and the Washington State Patrol. They also set fire to dumpsters in a nearby street after blocking exits in the IEB and blocking nearby streets to delay firefighters’ access.

This was no peaceful protest in support of Palestinian rights or against the war in Gaza. I condemn this dangerous, violent and illegal building occupation and related vandalism. I also condemn in the strongest terms the group’s statement celebrating the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. The University will not be intimidated by this sort of horrific and destructive behavior and will not engage in dialogue with any group using or condoning such destructive tactics. We will continue our actions to oppose antisemitism, racism and all forms of biases so that ALL our students, faculty, staff and visitors can feel safe and welcome on our campuses.

King County jail staff are working to identify the roughly 30 people who were arrested, so at the moment we do not know how many are UW students or community members. We are working with law enforcement and through our own disciplinary processes to ensure those responsible face appropriate consequences for their actions. And we will continue to stand strong against violent and illegal activities that create a hostile environment for any and all members of our community. I want to thank the members of UWPD and our law enforcement partners for their assistance in bringing this situation to a swift resolution.

