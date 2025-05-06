Seattle riot police arrest multiple pro-Palestinian protesters at UW

SEATTLE — Pro-Palestinian protesters staged a takeover on the University of Washington campus on Monday night.

The group blocked off streets, set fire to dumpsters, and occupied the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building in protest to the war in Gaza as well as urging UW to cut ties with Boeing.

The protest was organized by the group Super U-Dub, and they say that Boeing spent 10 million dollars on the new engineering building and allege some of its use is connected to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrations began at 5 p.m. and by around 11:30 p.m., police began to remove and arrest some who refused to leave the engineering building.

