Docs: Motorcyclist accused in deadly hit-and-run had suspended license at time of crash

SEATTLE — The man accused of hitting two people, killing one of them, was not supposed to be driving on the roads, court documents say.

On April 18, a couple was walking in a crosswalk at Martin Luther King Jr Way and S Alaska Street when they were both hit by a motorcycle.

That motorcycle sped off and didn’t stop to check on the couple.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the 57-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

Family put out a reward to help locate a suspect. A GoFundMe for the woman, Min Huang, has reached over $100,000.

Min Huang’s husband is still recovering.

Thanks to tips and videos from the public, police were able to track down a suspect and arrest him.

Tyler O’Brien, 44, was arrested on May 5 in connection to the hit-and-run. He had recently been arrested on April 25 for an unrelated crime.

According to court documents, O’Brien was riding his motorcycle at the MLK Jr Way intersection with S. Alaska Street. He allegedly rode into the left turn only lane, waited for traffic to clear and then deliberately rode through the red light, into the southbound lanes, hitting the couple, court documents said.

Investigators said they were able to ping O’Brien’s phone near the crash at the time it occurred, and were able to follow his route through Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) cameras, according to court documents.

The motorcycle allegedly involved in the crash was found at an abandoned property and had a tarp covering it, court documents said.

O’Brien was arrested on May 5 and is currently at Harborview Medical Center for treatment for an ailment he had before his arrest.

When he is released, he will be charged with felony hit-and-run, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and third-degree driving with a license suspended or revoked.

