Seattle police investigating shooting at Garfield High School

SEATTLE — Police are responding to a shooting at Garfield High School, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.

People in the area are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) June 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group