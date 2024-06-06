Seattle police investigating shooting at Garfield High School

SEATTLE — Police are responding to a shooting at Garfield High School, according to the Seattle Police Department.
At about 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.
People in the area are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.
