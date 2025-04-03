Teen pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 112 mph crash that killed three children and a mother

RENTON, Wash. — Chase Jones, the then 18-year-old who caused the crash that killed four people and injured two others in Renton on March 19, 2024, pled guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault on Thursday.

Jones, now 19 years old, was driving at 112 miles per hour when he crashed into a van, killing three children and a mother.

The victims were Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, Buster B. Brown, 12, and Matilda Wilcoxson, 13, and Andrea Hudson, 38.

Andrea Hudson’s two children, Nolan and Charlotte Hudson, survived the crash but have sustained life-changing injuries, a representative from the King County Court said.

Jones will be sentenced on April 25, but his final sentence will be up to a judge’s decision. The standard minimum sentence for this category of felony is 17.5 to 23.3 years, according to the King County Courts.

In the wake of the crash, Washington lawmakers have drafted legislation to address accountability for dangerous driving.

HB 1596, known as the Andrea Smith Hudson Act, passed in the House and would mandate Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) devices to regulate the speed of those with a history of speeding. The devices would limit a driver from going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to a bill report.

“There are no words to express the grief, the pain that we feel. Four bright lights are missing from the world and it feels cold and dark,” said Chase Wilcoxson, the father of two children killed following the crash. “The wounds that we feel will eventually heal, but the scars will remain for the rest of our lives,” he said.

