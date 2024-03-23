‘Our hearts are aching to hold them’: Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

Family members are remembering a mother and three children who were killed in a crash in Renton Tuesday after an 18-year-old driver was speeding.

INVESTIGATION:

King County deputies said they received a call about a crash at the intersection of Southeast 192nd Street and 140th Avenue Southeast in Renton Tuesday at 12:43 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

Four people died, including a 38-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, they added.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three children as Eloise Wilcoxson, 12, Buster B. Brown, 12, and Matilda Wilcoxson, 13.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Melanie Haines Tuesday, who identified the 38-year-old woman as her sister, Andrea Hudson.

Deputies initially reported that four people were injured from the crash — three with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries — including the 18-year-old suspect.

KIRO 7 News reached out to Harborview to get the latest conditions Friday.

A spokesperson said one female is now listed in serious condition, while two males are fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit. She said she did not have any other details.

King County deputies said criminal charges are pending.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

The road was closed for several hours as deputies investigated at the scene.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office to get more details, however, a spokesperson said they did not have any updates on the case as of Friday.

FAMILIES OF VICTIMS:

Several family members of the four victims gathered in front of the makeshift memorial on 140th Avenue Southeast and shared their thoughts and emotions, including the parents of Matilda and Eloise Wilcoxson, the parents of Buster Brown, and the siblings of Andrea Hudson.

Family members of the mother & 3 children, who died in a crash in Renton Tuesday after an 18 y/o driver sped & struck multiple vehicles, are speaking to the public. Their message to the suspect and what changes they’re urging government officials to make on @KIRO7Seattle at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/4zGi4KOnq0 — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) March 22, 2024

“There are no words to express the grief, the pain that we feel. Four bright lights are missing from the world and it feels cold and dark,” said Chase Wilcoxson, a father. “The wounds that we feel will eventually heal, but the scars will remain for the rest of our lives.”

“I can’t talk about them in the past tense because I know they’re still around. And I’m so excited to be with them again, but in the meantime, we’re sure going to miss them,” the mother said. “The only consolation is that I know that they want to be together. They were inseparable in this life and it’s right, as bad as it is that they had to go together, I’m really pretty positive that’s how they would want it.”

The mother described their daughters as two big sisters who loved their younger siblings. They frequently rode their mountain bikes as they searched for adventure, and would often wrestle with their father.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

“They almost co-captained our little crew. They were devoted and conscious big sisters to their four little siblings, almost five little siblings. They were so excited to help raise their little sister on the way this fall,” she said.

Jessica and Jaron Brown also shared their thoughts after the crash killed their son Buster Brown.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

“I feel so lucky to be his dad,” said Jaron Brown. “Warner, and Buster and Nolan - who’s in the hospital - are just this inseparable trio in the greenbelt playing in the woods. As fun and as lively as Buster was and competitive as he was in sports, he was also just honestly the sweetest kid, is the sweetest kid. He loves his family. Loves his mom. He was a momma’s boy.”

Jessica said, “He loved his teachers at the HOME program and at our home school co-op at FLIGHT. He loved fiercely. He loved all of his friend’s moms. He was grateful. He was so thankful.”

“Our hearts are aching to hold them,” she added.

Hudson’s oldest sister, Melanie Haines drove two hours to be with her family.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

“Andrea and the amazing life that she led, the legacy she will leave behind. The best way to describe Andrea is calm, patient, selfless,” she said. “She loved her faith and her church. She served with the children and the youth mostly, and dedicated several hours serving in the church.”

She added, “The most important legacy that Andrea will be leaving behind is the love for her children. Andrea spent hours planning and preparing lessons for them and deciding the best ways to teach them and raise them.”

Hudson’s brother, Isaac Smith, said his nephew, Nolan, and niece, Charlotte, are still in the hospital.

“Grateful that they’re still here fighting for their lives,” he said. “Nolan and Charlotte are still in the hospital. They’re still in intensive care. They’re in stable conditions. There’s a lot of unknowns still. There’s going to be surgeries and more testing that still needs to happen.”

“They’re making small baby steps towards recovery and we’re praying for a full recovery and that can happen,” he added.

As the 18-year-old suspect continues to fight for his life, Wilcoxson said the families are praying for him.

Families remember mother, 3 children killed in Renton crash

“We believe in unconditional forgiveness and we pray, and we plead for you to pray for the young man who caused this terrible accident. And pray for his family,” he said.

CALL TO ACTION:

Wilcoxson said loved ones are urging local government officials to make 140th Avenue Southeast safer for families and drivers.

His statement comes after a number of residents shared with KIRO 7 News on Thursday how the road is notorious for drivers speeding and crashes.

“We also have a call to action. We call on all of the local government officials, anyone in authority, to research and analyze this road, this intersection. This is not the first fatality. These are not the first fatalities that happened here in recent months and years, but with help, they can be the last,” he said.

However, Wilcoxson said the public needs to do their part as well to prevent another deadly tragedy.

“When you’re driving, think of the people around you. When you’re attempting to speed, think of Andrea. When you’re attempting to grab your phone while you’re driving, think of my beautiful girls, Matilda and Eloise. When you’re trying to make the light, remember Buster Brown. We ask for your help,” he said.

GOFUNDME:

Loved ones created several GoFundMe pages to help the victims’ families during this difficult time. If you’d like to help, please click on the following links:

1. BUSTER BROWN

2. MATILDA AND ELOISE WILCOXSON

3. ANDREA HUDSON AND NOLAN AND CHARLOTTE

©2024 Cox Media Group