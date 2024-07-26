Another suspect ends up in the Puyallup River during deputy pursuit

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released body camera video of a suspect pursuit that ended in the Puyallup river on July 12.

On Wednesday KIRO 7 told you about another deputy pursuit that also ended in the Puyallup River. One suspect needed rescue. The circumstances in this previous incident were very different.

On Sunday July 12 a deputy spotted a vehicle in the Edgewood area driving on the wrong side of the road in the 19000 block of Meridian Avenue East, nearly hitting another vehicle head on.

The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but he took off.

The suspect drove to a closed gate and then ran into the Puyallup River. The river in this spot was only about 2 feet deep. At that point with multiple deputies at the river’s edge, the suspect pretty much gave up.

One deputy went into the water to grab the suspect and escort him to shore, where he was cuffed and taken to jail.

The suspect was booked on two outstanding warrants as well as new charges of Reckless Driving and Attempting to Elude.

The suspect says he ran because he thought that deputies were not allowed to chase him. Pursuit law changed in Washington State on June 6.

