Several wildfires force road closures across Washington

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced multiple road closures across the state due to ongoing wildfires.

The closures affect several major highways as fire crews work to contain the blazes.

SR 20 North Cascades Highway is closed in both directions near Rainy Pass, between mileposts 148-157, due to the Easy Fire. Fire crews are actively creating a fire line to protect the roadway.

US 12 is also closed in both directions from the summit of White Pass (MP 151) to the junction of US 12 and Highway 410 (MP 185) because of the Retreat Fire, with downed power lines and burning logs blocking the highway.

Additionally, SR 14 is closed from Frontage Road (MP 133) to Alder Creek (MP 149) due to smoke from the Big Horn Fire.

SR 21 is closed from Keller Ferry (MP 106) to Cache Creek Road (MP 123) because of the Swawilla Fire. The Keller Ferry has resumed limited operations to assist with evacuations, running from the north landing only.

Travelers are advised to expect delays and use the WSDOT mobile app or real-time travel map for updates.

WSDOT urges everyone to follow road closure signs and avoid the closed areas to allow fire crews to work safely. The department also reminds the public to take precautions to prevent additional fires, such as avoiding dragging tow chains or parking on dry grass and not discarding cigarette butts.

