14 cars broken into in Parkland, Police searching for 4 suspects

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4 suspects who smashed windows into 14 vehicles at the Garfield Station Apartments near Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland on a Saturday morning.

Investigators estimate the suspects did thousands of dollars in damage.

Camille, a victim of the car break-ins, described the scene as “a crazy sight to see.” Her vehicle sustained damage and she expects to pay approximately $500 for repairs, including re-tinting her window.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says residents of the complex were also broken into the night before. Camille initially believed the culprits would not return after that.

“I was thinking like they’re not going to double back. It’s like they’ve already hit four cars first day. Like there’s no way they’re coming back and they hit even more cars,” she said. Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows the 4 suspects.

Two of the suspects acted as lookouts while the other two went from car to car, breaking in and appearing to search for items. Deputy Carly Cappetto of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated that nothing was reported stolen from any of the cars.

Deputy Cappetto commented on the suspects’ actions, saying, “Just the nonsense and the fact that these suspects could care less the amount of cost and damage they’re causing to the community.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has received tips regarding the case. Deputy Cappetto warned that the suspects could strike again. She stated, “Because it’s very likely that they would strike again this week and hit a whole different community.”

Camille hopes for improved security at her complex, suggesting, “I would genuinely feel safer if there was security patrolling or something like that or even like a gate or something.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to Garfield Station for comment if they plan to make security adjustments. The complex has not yet provided a response.

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