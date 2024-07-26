Around the Sound: Catffeinated reopens in a new location

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The cat’s out of the bag! Catffeinated has opened its doors again, but this time in a new location!

This cat cafe first opened its doors back in 2019. Their original location was right off of 6th Avenue in Tacoma, but, with growing success came the need for a much bigger space.

Now located in the heart of downtown Puyallup, Catffeinated is back to serving cat-themed beverages, fun merchandise, and exciting treats. No reservation is needed for the cafe, but a reservation is strongly encouraged for their cat room.

“I highly recommend doing that but if you’re just walking downtown probably the first couple of weeks, we’re going to be busy,” said co-owner Melanie Weaver.

Reservations are $15 per person. Proceeds from playdates with these cats or their adoption fees go back to support the Humane Society. At the previous location, Catffeinated placed over 300 cats into their forever homes, and at their new spot, their hoping for the same success with their new feline bunch.

But cat adoptions are just the beginning of what’s in store for this new Puyallup hot spot, “We always have things going on in the cat lounge. Cat yoga, “Purr and Paint”, and we have kids come in and read to the cats as well,” said Weaver.

To make a reservation or learn more about Catffeinated, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group