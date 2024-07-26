Man killed in shooting at Pioneer Square art event, another injured

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting during an art gathering in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident happened Thursday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the rooftop of a building in the 400 block of Occidental Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Despite receiving aid from the police and the Seattle Fire Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second individual, a man, was discovered with a non-life-threatening injury caused by a shattered tile during the gunfire.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and no suspect has been identified.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

