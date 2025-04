GREENWATER, Wash. — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported near the town of Greenwater, south of Snoqualmie Pass, on Sunday morning.

The quake happened at around 8:15 a.m. and may have been felt from Mt. Rainier National Park to Snoqualmie.

Did you feel it? A 3.7 #earthquake happened north of Mount Rainier at 8:15 Sunday morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/hvD5EmKwmj — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) April 6, 2025

