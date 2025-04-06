Hit and run on SR520 leaves road blocked for over five hours

SEATTLE — A pedestrian was hit on State Route 520 in Montlake at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP says 20-year-old Dontrell Green ran from the eastbound lanes onto westbound lanes when he was hit by a driver who did not stop and continued on SR520.

Green was injured and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

All lanes of eastbound SR520 were closed for over five hours, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X.

