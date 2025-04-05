Estimated 2.8 million people expected to go through SeaTac for spring break travel

SEATTLE — The Port of Seattle is advising travelers to plan ahead before going on their spring break trips.

Five percent more travelers are expected to go through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport than in 2024, according to the Port of Seattle.

Flyers are advised to arrive 2 hours before their flight and if you’re planning to park, the Port advises adding 30-45 minutes of extra time in for the general lot as reserved spots are expected to sell out.

For more information on spring break travel, visit portseattle.org.

