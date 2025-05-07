Local

12-year-old boy reported missing in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Monday, May 5.

According to Seattle PD, 12-year-old Elyjah has blue eyes and brown hair and is of medium build. He’s likely wearing a dark color shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Elyjah was last seen on Monday at Meany Middle School. Police say he is known to frequent Miller Community Center.

If you find him, you’re asked to please call 911.

