12-year-old boy reported missing in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing on Monday, May 5.

According to Seattle PD, 12-year-old Elyjah has blue eyes and brown hair and is of medium build. He’s likely wearing a dark color shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Elyjah was last seen on Monday at Meany Middle School. Police say he is known to frequent Miller Community Center.

If you find him, you’re asked to please call 911.

Missing Juvenile: Elyjah, 12 years old, medium build, blue eyes, brown hair, dark color shirt, black pants, white shoes. Last seen, 5/5/25 at Meany Middle School. He is known to frequent Miller Community Center. Please call 911 if you find him. pic.twitter.com/sUoj2DT9Rj — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) May 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group