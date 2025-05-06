Don’t have Real ID? Here are your options for airport TSA

SEATTLE — If you have a flight soon, listen up! TSA’s “Real ID” requirement starts Wednesday. Here in Washington, it’s called and “Enhanced Drivers License.”

Without it, people might be turned away at airport security.

On Tuesday morning, KIRO 7 found a lot of people who already have a Real ID or an Enhanced License. Many of them tell us they made the switch years ago.

We also found a few with a different perspective.

“I don’t really need one, you have the passport right, you just have to pay extra money for a Real ID, so if I don’t have to pay extra money, why would I?” passenger Jayden Lichy said.

He said the Department of Licensing appointments are few and far between. “For us, it didn’t make sense to be in the pile of people getting them last minute,” Lichy said.

TSA’s Lorie Dankers tells us there are plenty of alternate options if you don’t have the Real ID quite yet.

“Ranging from a passport and passport card, lawful permanent resident card, military dependent and active duty, the list goes on and on,” Dankers said.

If you don’t have any of those, TSA says extra screening will be required, holding up the line for you and everyone else.

“All you do is smile, maybe next time they’ll have their (life) together and eventually it all works out,” passenger David Lautermilch said.

TSA tells us they will have extra staff ready to go across the country to lessen Real ID impacts to travelers.

If you have questions about the Real ID, you can find that information here: https://dol.wa.gov/id-cards/real-id

