When will SR 20 North Cascades Highway reopen?

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says access to Diablo Lake Vista Point and Ross Dam Trailhead has been restored from the west along State Route 20.

The area has been closed since March because of a rockslide. Emergency repairs began May 3.

Since then, contractor crews removed loose rock and debris from the slope and conducted extensive scaling work to identify and eliminate unstable material. Crews then drilled holes 20 to 60 feet deep into the rock face and installed more than 1,000 lineal feet of steel dowels in a pattern designed by our geotechnical engineers to stabilize the slope and reduce the risk of future rockfall.

The contractor also removed more than 2,500 cubic yards of debris from the slide area.

It’s one of two projects that need to be completed for North Cascades Highway to be fully reopened.

Historic flooding in December created a series of washouts between Canyon Creek Trailhead (milepost 142) and Granite Creek (milepost 148).

Repair work began May 13. According to WSDOT, the work includes rebuilding highway embankments at three washout sites, restoring more than 1,000 feet of undermined and collapsed roadway and shoulder, and repairing damaged drainage systems, guardrail and concrete barrier along a 6-mile section of SR 20.

Until those repairs are complete, SR 20 remains an active work zone seven days a week between Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) and Porcupine Creek (milepost 156). For the safety of workers and travelers, WSDOT says no access is permitted within the closure area, including for hikers, cyclists, and campers.

The goal remains to reopen SR 20 in full by June 25.

“Until then, take care and travel safe. We hope the restored areas on the west side mean that a few of you can hike your favorite trail this weekend,” WSDOT shared.

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