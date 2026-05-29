Drivers be warned: Multiple major road closures this weekend in the Seattle area

It’s not going to be easy to get around this weekend. Three construction projects will be getting in your way.

I-405 closure in Kirkland

All lanes of southbound I-405 will be closed in Kirkland starting late Friday night, at 11 p.m., until early Monday morning at 4 a.m. The I-405 closure in Kirkland is between N.E. 116th Street and N.E. 85th Street. Signed detours will be in place. Lane reductions could start as early as 8 p.m. Friday.

The closure is due to the state’s replacement of a fish culvert associated with the N.E. 85th interchange project.

“Expect a full southbound I-405 closure starting tomorrow until Monday morning, weather permitting,” the City of Kirkland stated. “Why is this closure happening? Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will make progress on fish passage restoration, which is part of the larger I-405/N.E. 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project.”

Both N.E. 116th Street and N.E. 85th Street on-ramps to southbound I-405 will be closed.

“Expect significant congestion on local roads in Kirkland this weekend,” the City of Kirkland added. “We encourage community members to plan ahead, complete shopping trips early, and use alternate modes of travel.”

SR 520 closing eastbound lanes all weekend

Eastbound 520 will be closed from I-5 to Montlake Boulevard all weekend too. Contractors are working on a temporary off-ramp to Montlake for future highway construction.

“Crews will use the closure to prepare for an upcoming traffic switch of the eastbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project.”

SR 18 inaccessible from I-90

And you won’t be able to access westbound SR 18 from westbound I-90. Those ramps will be closed for paving and striping.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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