Man arrested, accused of shooting at crowd during fight with girlfriend in Puyallup area

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man was arrested this week, accused of firing shots toward a group of people while fighting with his girlfriend, and refusing to let her leave.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called to 148th Street Court East in the Puyallup/South Hill area on May 26, just before 7 p.m.

911 callers said there was a large fight happening out in the street, and they heard gunshots.

When deputies arrived, the man had run off and jumped a fence. They called in K9 Coda to help track him down. It didn’t take long for him to find the man, hunkered down in some tall grass with no shirt on near a retention pond.

A second K9, K9 Clark, was called in to help find the gun. Deputies were worried that someone would find the gun and hurt themselves or someone else. K9 Clark found it in some bushes near a neighborhood park.

The man was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for 5 counts of assault, kidnapping for not allowing his girlfriend to leave, and unlawful possession of a firearm

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