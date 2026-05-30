NOAH Center in dire need of donations after taking in 60 cats

The NOAH Center in Stanwood is in dire need of donations after it recently took in 60 cats.

The animals were taken from an elderly woman’s small trailer in the area.

On Monday night, they took in 32 moms and kittens and made a plan to work with the homeowner to get her remaining adult cats spayed or neutered.

“This unexpected emergency intake combined with our regular kitten season influx means we urgently need to replenish our kitten and cat food supply,” the NOAH Center shared.

Right now, they are averaging 40 cans per day, which is stretching their food supply to the max.

“You can help us feed these hungry cats and kittens right now by donating any of the food items listed on our wish list or by donating funds online,” the center shared.

You can donate to their Amazon wish list here.

“To ensure that the cats don’t get tummy aches from changes in their diet, we ask that you only donate the specific food items,” staff requested.

According to their website, Northwest Organization for Animal Help (The NOAH Center) is dedicated to stopping the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable, and treatable homeless dogs and cats. We are committed to family-friendly pet adoptions, humane education, volunteer programs, and high-quality spay and neuter programs available for low-income residents, through our Spay & Neuter Clinic.

You can learn more about the NOAH Center here.

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