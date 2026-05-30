Local

E-bike battery pack sparks fire at Seattle apartment building

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Overheated E-bike
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — An electric bike’s battery pack sparked a fire in a multi-residential building in Seattle.

According to the fire department, the lithium-ion battery overheated and the pack exploded – causing the floor to catch on fire. There was also shrapnel damage to the hallway and the ceiling.

No one was hurt.

The department wants to remind everyone:

  • Only use chargers and cables that came with the device.
  • Do not charge a device while sleeping. Do not charge a device under pillows, on a bed or on a sofa.
  • Do not continue to charge the battery once it is fully charged.
  • Do not charge or leave electric bikes or scooters near your exit doors.
  • Do not place lithium-ion batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.
  • Stop using the battery if it shows signs of swelling, physical damage or malfunctions.
  • Never throw a battery in the trash.
  • Stop using the device if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises.
  • If it is safe to do so, move the device outside and place in a metal container with a lid (metal garbage can or pot).
  • If a fire starts, immediately leave the area, close the door as you exit and call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read