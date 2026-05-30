E-bike battery pack sparks fire at Seattle apartment building

SEATTLE — An electric bike’s battery pack sparked a fire in a multi-residential building in Seattle.

According to the fire department, the lithium-ion battery overheated and the pack exploded – causing the floor to catch on fire. There was also shrapnel damage to the hallway and the ceiling.

No one was hurt.

The department wants to remind everyone:

Only use chargers and cables that came with the device.

Do not charge a device while sleeping. Do not charge a device under pillows, on a bed or on a sofa.

Do not continue to charge the battery once it is fully charged.

Do not charge or leave electric bikes or scooters near your exit doors.

Do not place lithium-ion batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.

Stop using the battery if it shows signs of swelling, physical damage or malfunctions.

Never throw a battery in the trash.

Stop using the device if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises.

If it is safe to do so, move the device outside and place in a metal container with a lid (metal garbage can or pot).

If a fire starts, immediately leave the area, close the door as you exit and call 911.

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