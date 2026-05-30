E-bike battery pack sparks fire at Seattle apartment building

SEATTLE — An electric bike’s battery pack sparked a fire in a multi-residential building in Seattle.
According to the fire department, the lithium-ion battery overheated and the pack exploded – causing the floor to catch on fire. There was also shrapnel damage to the hallway and the ceiling.
No one was hurt.
The department wants to remind everyone:
- Only use chargers and cables that came with the device.
- Do not charge a device while sleeping. Do not charge a device under pillows, on a bed or on a sofa.
- Do not continue to charge the battery once it is fully charged.
- Do not charge or leave electric bikes or scooters near your exit doors.
- Do not place lithium-ion batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.
- Stop using the battery if it shows signs of swelling, physical damage or malfunctions.
- Never throw a battery in the trash.
- Stop using the device if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises.
- If it is safe to do so, move the device outside and place in a metal container with a lid (metal garbage can or pot).
- If a fire starts, immediately leave the area, close the door as you exit and call 911.
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