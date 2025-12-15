Work begins to replace Bullfrog overpass near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Work is officially underway to replace the Bullfrog overpass above I-90 near Cle Elum.

It was severely damaged by a semi-truck in October.

From Monday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 19, crews will install new girders for the overpass. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), work requires a full closure of the westbound lanes of I-90.

All westbound traffic will be detoured using the off- and on-ramps at Exit 80. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and stay alert for workers and detour signs in the area.

Last week, crews brought in equipment to the project site and completed work on the pier caps, poured girder stops, and grout pads.

The repair work is expected to be done by mid-January 2026.

WSDOT told KIRO 7 on Monday that the recent historic flooding is not impacting the work for this project.

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations.

The 64-year-old from Canada was issued a permit to carry the oversized load, but didn’t follow the guidelines.

He was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and get back onto I-90 to avoid the overpass, but Washington State Patrols says he kept going.

Governor Ferguson filed an emergency proclamation that allows the state to seek federal funds to contribute to the repair.

