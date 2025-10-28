I-90 in Cle Elum to remain open until construction begins on Bullfrog Rd overpass

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Governor Bob Ferguson provided a progress update on Tuesday as crews work to repair the Bullfrog Overpass on westbound I-90 in Cle Elum after being struck by a semi truck on October 21.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and contracted crews worked for over 22 hours straight to remove part of the overpass after it was damaged beyond repair.

Governor Ferguson says I-90 westbound will remain open until construction teams start to rebuild, with full closures mostly happening at night.

Some daytime closures will happen as needed and an updated timeline will be released in December, the governor said in a statement.

“Our work to repair the damage is just beginning. The loss of this overpass severely impacts the Cle Elum, Roslyn and the Suncadia area. We will work as quickly as possible to replace this vital connection for the community,” Governor Ferguson said.

WSDOT engineers have begun designing the new section of the overpass, which will enable crews to rebuild quickly.

Governor Ferguson has filed an emergency proclamation that allows the state to seek federal funds to contribute to the repair.

