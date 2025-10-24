Driver who hit Bullfrog Road overpass cited for violating permit; Repair work underway

CLE ELUM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations.

Allan Bergsma, 64, from Ontario, Canada, was issued a permit to carry the oversized load but did not follow the guidelines.

As part of the conditions for the permit, Bergsma had to use certain exits. In this case, Bergsma was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and then re-enter I-90 to avoid the ramp, but he kept going, Jeremy Weber, Public Information Officer for the Washington State Patrol (WSP), explained to KIRO Newsradio.

Weber said Bergsma appeared to be hauling large industrial-type equipment.

“Almost like it looked like a tank of some sort, great big, heavy steel piece of equipment. And obviously, it was very heavy, because it went through and then cleared the whole bridge. So when it went through, it knocked down every section of the bridge,” Weber shared.

He noted that Bergsma was not impaired, but that there was a miscommunication.

“According to his interview with the trooper, he had a lead car that was up ahead of him, and there was some radio traffic going on, and there might be some sort of confusion in radio traffic, or multiple people maybe talking. And obviously, there was a communication breakdown between his lead car and him,” Weber explained.

He said he believes the fine for violating the permit is around $250.

Gov. Ferguson issues emergency proclamation for Bullfrog Road overpass

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has issued an emergency proclamation for the Bullfrog Road overpass that was hit by a semi-truck late Tuesday night.

The strike subsequently closed the westbound lanes of I-90 underneath the overpass at Exit 80, near Cle Elum.

The proclamation will allow the state to seek federal funding to start work more quickly, Ferguson stated on X.

I signed an emergency proclamation today on the Bullfrog Road overpass that was severely damaged by a strike, closing the westbound lanes of I-90 underneath.



The proclamation allows us to seek federal funds and enter into an emergency contract to start work as quickly as… pic.twitter.com/FT3EVFki9c — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) October 23, 2025

Demolition on Bullfrog Road overpass will start Thursday night

Multiple concrete girders were damaged, and numerous pieces of rebar were seen extending down into the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) determined the damaged portion of the overpass is not repairable and will have to be demolished.

“WSDOT has hired an emergency contractor, Scarsella Bros, Inc., to remove the overpass portion over westbound I-90. This will allow for westbound I-90 to reopen to traffic until construction begins on a replacement overpass. The overpass over the eastbound I-90 lanes is unaffected,” the agency stated.

Demolition will begin the night of Thursday, October 23. Travelers will continue to use the westbound off- and on-ramps at Exit 80 as a detour.

An eastbound lane of I-90 will be closed during the demolition, which starts at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Work will pick back up on Saturday, October 25.

Weather permitting, once demolition is complete, the westbound lanes of I-90 will reopen to traffic by early next week.

Washington Trucking Association issues statement

The Washington Trucking Association (WTA) stated it is redoubling its safety training efforts after the hit the overpass.

“Safety remains our top priority, for both truck drivers and the traveling public. Our association invests significant resources in providing the very best training available to provide best practices for truckers, including those in the heavy haul industry,” WTA President and CEO Sheri Call stated via a news release.

“Tuesday night’s accident on I-90 is a good reminder that we must continue our vigilance on safe driving practices. WTA works in tandem with the Washington State Patrol on training and enforcement, and we will be looking to develop even more resources to ensure drivers are prepared to operate safely,” Call continued.

She added that the WTA is working with law enforcement and WSDOT to find new ways to train and educate truck drivers.

Background on repair work

Wednesday afternoon, Ferguson shared, via X, that bridge inspectors were examining the damage. The state was pursuing the cost of the repairs with the trucking company.

Our bridge inspectors are on site examining the bridge.



We anticipate sharing with the public how long Westbound I-90 will be closed, and our next steps, no later than Monday. If that changes, we will alert the public right away.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating… pic.twitter.com/uG0war3peV — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) October 22, 2025

WSP previously provided an updated video of the scene on I-90.

WSDOT expects overpass closures to affect thousands

Meagan Lott, communications manager for WSDOT, revealed the severity of the damage and how impactful the closure will be for thousands of drivers through the area.

“The damage looks pretty bad. We have our bridge inspectors from Olympia coming out today to do a full assessment of the damage,” Lott told KIRO Newsradio. “I-90 is one of the busiest routes in the state for east-to-west transportation. We see about 17,000 drivers going westbound, and about 1,500 vehicles traveling over the overpass every day. It is going to have an impact on drivers, specifically if you’re trying to get somewhere in a timely manner.”

WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber detailed the overpass collision and the massive impacts it has on commuters throughout the area.

“There was a truck driver who had an oversized load. He was supposed to take Exit 80 to go around the bridge, and didn’t,” Trooper Weber told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m not an engineer, but I’m assuming that’s extremely volatile, and it’s going to take quite a bit of time to make that secure. This is a pretty big deal. That whole Cle Elum area is going to be really busy.”

The Cle Elum overpass collision is the third time a truck driver has caused damage to a bridge in the past few months. Weber explained the necessary preparations truck drivers must take as they navigate roadways.

“I consider [truck drivers] as professionals out here. They drive for a living, much like I do,” Trooper Weber said. “These trucks going down the road, even speeding, they can’t just stop on a dime. So when they crash, they cause significant damage and shut down roadways for a long time.”

WSDOT noted the closures were still in effect at approximately 8:10 a.m.

UPDATE: I-90 remains closed WB at Exit 80 near Cle Elum after an oversized load struck the overpass. Travelers are being detoured around the closure at Exit 80 via the off- and on-ramp. Crews will be out today to assess the damage. @wspd6pio are investigating. pic.twitter.com/O1idD3oPVI — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 22, 2025

Debris from the overpass was covering both lanes underneath it, with excess parts of the overpass hanging down. Vehicles were advised to seek an alternate route by taking Exit 80, detouring around the overpass, and entering back onto I-90.

WSDOT crews arrived at the bridge and assessed the damage on the overpass.

WB I-90 at the Bullfrog overpass is closed due to the overpass being struck by an oversized load.

Traffic will be backed up, but vehicles are able to use exit 80 to detour around the bridge and enter back onto I-90. Updates to follow as more info is obtained. pic.twitter.com/hCpzSI9Syd — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) October 22, 2025

This story was originally published on October 22, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

