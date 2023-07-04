Where you can (and can’t) set off fireworks in Western Washington for 4th of July

On this Fourth of July, officials are urging people to keep track of the rules when it comes to where and when you can set off fireworks.

Several fire officials hope the public opts for the professional displays, but some of our largest counties in Western WA have particular rules if you plan to set off your own fireworks.

Last year, the use and sale of consumer fireworks were banned for the first time in unincorporated parts of King County; which includes communities such as White Center, Skyway, East Federal Way, Fairwood, and the East Renton area. At the moment Duvall and North Bend are two places in King County where it is legal to set off Fireworks.

In Snohomish County Fireworks were banned in 2021 in unincorporated southwest Snohomish County. You are able to set off fireworks in other areas of Unincorporated Snohomish County

Other places where you can set off fireworks include Darrington, Granite Falls, Index (with some restrictions), Lake Stevens, Monroe, Stanwood, Snohomish, and Sultan.

In unincorporated Pierce County, fireworks are only allowed on the Fourth of July between 11 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Pierce County communities where fireworks are banned include Tacoma, Steilacoom, Ruston, JBLM, Gig Harbor, Greenwater, Fircrest, and Crystal Mountain, along with City, County, and State parks.

We know that Fireworks are a big business -- here in WA and around the country. In a recent release, The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) said fireworks sales are expected to increase significantly this year, up from the $2.3 billion it brought in last year.

