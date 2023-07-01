The 4th of July is coming up! There may be firework restrictions depending where you live in WA

The Fourth of July is almost here. We’re just three days away!

Firework sales are picking up around the Puget Sound. Depending on where you live there may be limitations on how you can celebrate the holiday.

Snohomish County prohibits fireworks in unincorporated areas. Local cities like Marysville have bans of their own. In a press release, the City of Marysville reminded residents that if they are seen lighting off fireworks, they will get a $513 fine. But people can celebrate the holiday at a free fireworks display at Ebey Waterfront Park.

However, next door on tribal lands there are no restrictions whatsoever.

For several years, Marvin Velazquez and his family have run a firework stand in “Boom City”, the short-term fireworks bazaar behind the Tulalip Casino.

“We noticed sales are down probably about 25% based on inflation and the economy we’re living in right now,” said Velazquez.

Rocky Harrison works a couple of booths over. Harrison does not believe a regional increase in the number of fireworks bans has negatively impacted his business. He argues people itching to play with pyrotechnics will find a way regardless of where they live.

“They are definitely going to their friend’s and family’s houses that are in places that are legal to light,” said Harrison.

King County has prohibited fireworks in unincorporated areas for two years now. The Seattle Fire Department sent out a tweet on Friday reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Seattle.

Fireworks are illegal in Seattle and can have unintended consequences including major fires and significant injury, or in worst case scenario, death. Residents are encouraged to find other ways to celebrate the July 4th.https://t.co/FgRodviF2p — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 30, 2023

The Redmond Police Department also tweeted a reminder that fireworks are banned within Redmond city limits and in all city, county, or state parks.

Redmond Police Department reminds everyone that fireworks are banned within Redmond city limits and in all city, county, or state parks. Violators may be charged with a gross misdemeanor. If you witness any illegal or reckless use of fireworks, please call 425-556-2500. pic.twitter.com/cZX1EOKstv — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) June 30, 2023

The Jefferson County Fire Marshal and all Jefferson County Fire Chiefs also announced a fireworks ban.

Unincorporated Pierce County permits fireworks use up until July Fourth.

In Duvall, fireworks remain legal.

“When used responsibly, fireworks can be a fun way to celebrate on the 4th of July,” said Mayor Amy Ockerlander. “Let’s be good neighbors; courteous and respectful of others, and pledge to use them safely.”













