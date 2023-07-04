Here’s a list of public fireworks shows around Western Washington!

If you want to watch a public fireworks show there are a few happening across Western Washington.

In Lake Union, over 7,000 pounds of fireworks will be set off. Tuesday’s show starts at 10:20 p.m. You can watch from Gas Works Park, South Lake Union Park, or Lake Union.

If you live outside of Seattle, you can check out the Bellevue Family Fourth. It starts at 10:05 p.m. at Bellevue Downtown Park.

In Snohomish County, Everett’s Thunder on the Bay Fireworks Show starts around 10:30 p.m. You can watch it from Legion Park.

And there’s Arlington’s Fourth of July Celebration at 10 p.m. You can Watch it from Quake Park.

In Pierce County, you can celebrate at Tacoma’s Fourth of July Summer Blast. It starts at around 10 p.m. You can watch it from Ruston Way.

Or you can celebrate at Steilacoom’s ‘Grand Old Fourth of July.’ It starts at around 10:30 p.m.

















