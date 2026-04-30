Everett approves additional $10.6 million for AquaSox stadium project

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council approved an additional $10.6 million on Wednesday afternoon for a new $120 million Everett Outdoor Event Center Project.

Major League Baseball implemented new stadium requirements in 2020-21, leading to the current Funko Field no longer meeting the necessary standards. The city states that building a new facility will allow the AquaSox to remain in Everett and generate further economic growth for the area.

The funding, sourced from an interfund loan, drew concerns from some council members like Judy Tuohy, who expressed reservations about the financial implications for the city.

“On my vote tonight, it’s not a vote against the project, it’s really a vote out of caution regarding the city’s financial risk,” Tuohy said. Ben Franz, a consultant for the project, projected significant financial benefits for the city.

“Over the term of that, a little over $100 million dollars in projected revenue that will come to the city,” Franz stated.

Support for keeping the baseball team in Everett is evident among residents.

Former councilmember Scott Murphy, a long-time fan, shared his enthusiasm for the team. “Big fan. Been going for 30 years. Been going to probably a couple of hundred games,” Murphy said.

However, some residents have voiced opposition to the project’s funding.

Evan Reed, an Everett resident, pointed to other neglected areas of the city. “While other parts of the city, basic conditions aren’t keeping up,” Reed said. Susan, who opposes the plans, believes the money could be better spent.

“It shouldn’t be pulling away from all of these other crises that the money should be going toward,” Susan commented.

Murphy, the former councilmember, also urged the council to reconsider the timing of their decision without more information. He called for a thorough financial analysis.

“I urge you to table this discussion until such time that the city administration can provide with a thorough financial projection,” Murphy said.

Construction for the new stadium facility is scheduled to begin in 2026. The project is expected to be finished as early as fall 2027.

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