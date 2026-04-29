Authorities responding to possible pipe bomb near Capitol State Forest in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says the bomb squad is responding to a possible pipe bomb found near the Capitol State Forest in Thurston County.

The suspicious device was found along Waddell Creek Road Southwest near Lake Lucinda, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Nearby residents and buildings have been evacuated.

It’s not clear how the device was found, WSP says.

KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

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