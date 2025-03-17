What you need to know as Seattle hosts first & second rounds of NCAA March Madness

SEATTLE — Although the University of Washington didn’t make the threshold for the men’s basketball NCAA tournament in their first season in the Big 10, they’ll be hosting eight teams looking to advance to the championship.

March Madness is coming to Seattle, with the eight teams playing in the first and second rounds at Climate Pledge Arena.

First and second-round games take place this week, and the Sweet 16 kicks off on March 27. The Elite Eight will be played on March 29-30 before the Final Four tourney on April 5.

If you’re looking to catch some of the matchups in Seattle, here’s a few things to know:

Who is playing in Seattle

Friday, March 21

Memphis (5) vs Colorado State (12) | 11 a.m.

Maryland (4) vs Grand Canyon (13) | 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (4) vs Akron (13) | 4:35 p.m.

Oregon (5) vs Liberty (12) | 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 (Second round)

TBA (Two games)

Tickets

Tickets are still available but are all re-sells on Ticketmaster, the official ticket site through Climate Pledge. The lowest ticket prices are $76 for the earlier game on Friday and the lowest at $120 for the later game that day. Tickets for Sunday start at $150.

You can also get tickets for all three sessions, which start at $418.

Cybersecurity experts recommend going through Ticketmaster to reduce your chances of getting scammed, but if you choose to go through a resale site, experts recommend sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offer refund protections in the event of a scam.

Know before you go

Make sure you check out Climate Pledge’s rules before you go so you aren’t turned away at the door.

You can bring in one clear bag that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d, or you can bring a small purse or wallet that is no bigger than 4x6 inches. Medical bags and diaper bags are allowed, but they will be searched upon entry.

Reusable (non-glass) water bottles are permitted. Bottles must be no larger than 32oz. and must empty upon entry, including ice.

As a reminder, no weapons of any kind are allowed. Noisemakers and laser pointing devices are also prohibited.

Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to find parking and to get in through security. Not only will you be dealing with typical Seattle traffic, but there will be fans from out of town hitting the road too.

2025 Tourney

The Sweet 16 starts on March 27 and the NCAA National Championship game will be played on April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Around Washington, in a Bulldogs v. Bulldogs matchup, no. 8 seed Gonzaga will take on Georgia on Thursday, March 20 in Wichita, Kansas. This will be Zags’ 26th Tournament appearance in a row.

And for women’s basketball, UW ends their eight-year absence from the tourney and is coming in as one of the First Four, which means they have to win their game on March 20 to advance to the first round. The Huskies (19-13) will take on the Columbia Lions (23-6).

Haven’t done your bracket yet? You still have three days to lock it in on NCAA.com. You can make a bracket here.

MORE MARCH MADNESS

©2025 Cox Media Group