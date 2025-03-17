Western Washington casinos brace for sports betting during March Madness

TACOMA, Wash. — The madness that is March is upon us here in Western Washington, which means casinos that have sportsbooks will see a lot of bets placed in the coming days.

According to Jason Moses, a sportsbook writer at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, sports betting overall has gone up in Washington state.

“I can honestly say that we get new better every single day,” Moses said.

Moses also argues it really isn’t shocking to see such interest in sports betting given how many professional and college teams are in the area.

“I mean, we are a sports town. We love our Mariners and our Seahawks and our college sports. So I mean to be able to bet on them? Yeah, it’s exciting. It’s grown a lot,” Moses said.

Moses and other leadership at Emerald Queen Casino expect to see people place millions of dollars on games during the tournament at casinos throughout the state.

Moses says while he is happy to see a growing interest in sports betting, he urges everyone to gamble responsibly.

“You don’t have to bet on a whole bunch of money. Just bet within your means and be happy with the payout because it is always more than you bet,” Moses said.

With many basketball fans placing bets on games, there will definitely be a lot of people distracted throughout the work week.

According to a survey done by the Action Network, a sports betting media company, 20% of workers will dedicate at least two hours a day to checking scores and watching games during the tournament.

Not only that, 4 out of 10 workers admitted to calling in sick just to watch games.

