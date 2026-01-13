What time are the Seahawks playing the 49ers in the playoff matchup on Saturday?

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday as the rivals clash in the Divisional Round playoff game.

This will be the first playoff game between the teams in Seattle since the Seahawks’ memorable NFC championship game win after the 2013 season that sent them to Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Hawks have home-field advantage at Lumen Field.

The game will be aired on prime-time TV and kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Kickoff was determined after Monday Night Football.

It’s also the Seahawks’ second consecutive game against the 49ers, having beaten them in Week 18 to clinch the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.

“There’s things in the game plan [from Week 18] that we didn’t get to,” he said. “I’m sure there’s things in their game plan they didn’t get to and to use the game declaring itself type thing. You don’t know how these games are going to go. And so this game is going to play out. There’s about a 99.999 percent chance it’s going to play out way different than the last one. And you got to do a great job of recognizing it and making the adjustments and doing all that type of stuff,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday.

